Moscow Region Governor Says Venezuelan Tested Positive for Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) A Venezuelan citizen has tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling to the Moscow Region from Spain, Governor Andrei Vorobyov announced Sunday.

"The Moscow Region now has eight confirmed coronavirus cases and seven suspected cases ...

The infection was confirmed today in a Venezuelan citizen who flew in from Madrid," he said on Instagram.

The governor called contacts with people who had recently traveled to Europe the main source of infection. He has placed the region on high alert and canceled gatherings of more than 5,000 people.