Moscow Region Head Says 31 People Injured In Blast At Sergiyev Posad Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Russia's Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Wednesday that 31 people were injured in a blast at a pyrotechnic plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad, with 19 of them hospitalized and three put in the intensive care unit.

"The emergency services reported that 31 people were wounded, with three of them seriously injured and put in intensive care, and 12 more people were sent to the emergency room. A total of 19 people were hospitalized, they are receiving necessary help," Vorobyov said on Telegram.

The governor also said that all people from the plant's premises and the nearest kindergarten were evacuated.

Sergiyev Posad head Dmitry Akulov said on Wednesday that 35 people sustained injuries and four of them were in serious condition. The rescue teams are operating at the site, he added.

