- Home
- World
- News
- Moscow, Region Likely to See Rise in COVID-19 Cases This Week, Early Next Week - Golikova
Moscow, Region Likely To See Rise In COVID-19 Cases This Week, Early Next Week - Golikova
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:12 PM
Moscow and the Moscow region will likely see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases this week and early next week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Moscow and the Moscow region will likely see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases this week and early next week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.
"We consider this week, which has come, and the beginning of the next week for Moscow and the Moscow Region as a period in which the disease will probably escalate," Golikova said while aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.