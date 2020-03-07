Moscow Region Resident Suspected of COVID-19 After Returning From Zurich - Authorities

A resident of the Moscow Region who had recently returned from Switzerland's Zurich has been tentatively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the regional Health Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that her tests will be sent to the VECTOR (the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology) laboratory in Novosibirsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A resident of the Moscow Region who had recently returned from Switzerland's Zurich has been tentatively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the regional Health Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that her tests will be sent to the VECTOR (the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology) laboratory in Novosibirsk.

"A resident of the Moscow Region ... came to a medical center due to wariness after the trip [to Zurich], while showing no symptoms of the disease.

Analyses were taken to test for the coronavirus infection. After a series of tests, the preliminary result is positive. Analyses today will be sent for research in the VECTOR laboratory of the city of Novosibirsk to support the diagnosis," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the patient and her relatives were currently isolated in the infectious unit of the regional hospital. They are in satisfactory condition.

Meanwhile, the authorities are establishing people who contacted with the patient to put them under quarantine.