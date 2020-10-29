UrduPoint.com
Moscow Region To Launch Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus In January - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

Mass vaccination of residents of the Moscow Region against the coronavirus will begin in January, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Mass vaccination of residents of the Moscow Region against the coronavirus will begin in January, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Thursday.

"We will provide this service everywhere in the Moscow region. Naturally, this vaccination will be given within the compulsory medical insurance. ... In November, the vaccination will start, in December, more and massively in January," Vorobyov told the 360 broadcaster.

