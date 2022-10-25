Moscow Regional Court Upholds 9-Year Prison Term for US Basketball Player Griner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Moscow Regional Court on Tuesday upheld the sentence of US basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for smuggling hash oil, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The verdict was changed in terms of the term of stay in the pre-trial detention center as a day and a half, otherwise the verdict was left unchanged," Judge Elena Vorontsova said.

The basketball player herself participated in the meeting via videoconferencing from the Novoe Grishino pre-trial detention center, located on the territory of a colony near Moscow. She has been there since March.

Griner said in her final speech that "nine years in prison is too much ... and people who commit more heinous crimes get shorter sentences." The athlete asked to pay attention to "those omissions that were made in the previous instance", confirmed that she regretted her mistake, which she made without malicious intent.

The defense indicated that it considers the sentence "extremely harsh and inappropriate to the gravity of the crime," and also asked to take into account the admission of guilt, Griner's state of health, and a positive response from the sports community.

Lawyer Alexander Boikov asked to cancel the verdict or to impose a more lenient sentence.

The prosecutor, in turn, asked to dismiss the complaint, since "the arguments are not based on the rules of procedural law, all the evidence underlying the accusation is in accordance with the law." Nevertheless, he agreed that the period of stay in the pre-trial detention center should be recalculated and the day in the colony should be counted as a day and a half in the isolation ward, in accordance with the law (which was eventually done).

In addition to the defense, the meeting was attended by representatives of the US diplomatic mission, headed by US Charge d'Affaires ai in Russia Elizabeth Rood.