Moscow Regional Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Israeli Citizen Over Drug Trafficking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Moscow Regional Court on Thursday upheld the verdict of the Khimki court on Israeli national Naama Issachar sentenced to 7.5 years in a penal colony in Russia for drug smuggling and possession, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled that the appeal be dismissed," the judge announced the ruling.