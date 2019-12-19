Moscow Regional Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Israeli Citizen Over Drug Trafficking

- Home
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:34 PM
The Moscow Regional Court on Thursday upheld the verdict of the Khimki court on Israeli national Naama Issachar sentenced to 7.5 years in a penal colony in Russia for drug smuggling and possession, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom
"The court ruled that the appeal be dismissed," the judge announced the ruling.