Moscow Registered 434 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Mayor's Office
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Russian capital recorded 434 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Moscow Mayor's Office said in a statement on Saturday.
The previous update on Friday stated that a total of 2,923 cases, including 24 fatalities and 168 recoveries, have been recorded in Moscow so far.
"As of April 4, 2020, 3,357 infection cases have been confirmed in Moscow," the statement read.