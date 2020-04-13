Moscow Registers 10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, All Had Other Diseases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 10 new deaths from COVID-19, and all patients had other medical conditions, the city's coronavirus response center said on Sunday evening.

"In Moscow, 10 patients with confirmed double pneumonia and coronavirus infection have died. Among the dead were patients aged between 39-80," the statement read.

All patients had other medical conditions, among them cardiomyopathy and atherosclerosis.