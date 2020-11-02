UrduPoint.com
Moscow Registers 53 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) There have been 53 new deaths from the coronavirus in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 death toll in Moscow stands at 6,873, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 53 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Saturday, 52 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Russian capital.

