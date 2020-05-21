UrduPoint.com
Moscow Registers About 2,000 Daily Positive Coronavirus Tests Out Of 50,000 - Mayor

Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The situation with coronavirus in Moscow is quite good, with 50,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests daily only 2,500-3,000 come back positive, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

"The situation with coronavirus is quite positive in Moscow at the moment.

We see that the rate of confirmed cases i somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000, with a large amount of tests we are doing, some 50,000 tests daily, the usual PCR tests. It is, naturally, a lot, but it is also a level of about a month ago. At the highest level, we had more than 6,000 positive results, so the confirmed results have halved," Sobyanin said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcast.

The mayor added that this was an important indicator even if not every infection was being found.

