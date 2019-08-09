Moscow Regrets Cancellation of Venezuela Talks in Barbados - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

Moscow regrets the cancellation of the planned round of talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Moscow regrets the cancellation of the planned round of talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition , the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decided earlier in the day that representatives of the country's government would not attend the fresh round of talks with the opposition on August 8-9.

"We deeply regret the cancellation of the previously scheduled round of talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

Regardless of who made the decision, the main reason for the disruption of the negotiation process is obvious - it is Washington's irresponsible policy towards Venezuela and its legitimate authorities," the ministry said in a commentary.

"We remain convinced that there is no alternative to dialogue between responsible political forces [in Venezuela]. Any other course of events is the path to chaos with unpredictable consequences," the ministry stressed.