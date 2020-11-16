Moscow Regrets Death of Its Reliable Partner, Syrian Foreign Minister Muallem - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moscow extends condolences over the death of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and regrets losing this reliable partner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Monday.

The Russian diplomat said he had known Muallem for over 35 years.

"He was a highly experienced politician ... We have lost a very reliable partner and sincere friend. I have always attached a great importance to our friendship," Bogdanov said.

"We extend our deepest condolences and the words of support ... It it sad to see such people pass away," Bogdanov added.