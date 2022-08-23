Moscow Regrets IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP Has Not Yet Taken Place - Foreign Ministry

Moscow regrets that the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has not yet taken place due to the "unscrupulous games" of the UN Secretariat, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Moscow regrets that the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has not yet taken place due to the "unscrupulous games" of the UN Secretariat, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We express our deep regret that the mission has not yet taken place. As you know, this is a deplorable result of unscrupulous games on the part of the UN Secretariat," she said in a statement.