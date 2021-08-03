UrduPoint.com

Moscow Regrets Iran Unable To Join Afghanistan Troika Talks Due To Disagreements With US

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:43 PM

Moscow Regrets Iran Unable to Join Afghanistan Troika Talks Due to Disagreements With US

Moscow regrets that Iran is not able to join extended troika format talks on Afghanistan (with Russia, China, the US and Pakistan) due to Tehran-Washington disagreements, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Moscow regrets that Iran is not able to join extended troika format talks on Afghanistan (with Russia, China, the US and Pakistan) due to Tehran-Washington disagreements, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday.

"I personally believe that Pakistan and Iran are generally the most important and influential states in the context of the Afghan settlement and initially, when the extended troika (Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan) was created, we believed that Iran will become its fifth member.

But due to the current state of affairs in Iranian-American relations, known to everyone, the Iranians, for political and ideological reasons, are not yet ready to sit at the same table with the Americans and resolve any issues," Kabulov said at a round table discussion, hosted by the Gorchakov Fund.

The Russian diplomat added making such decisions is Tehran's right but Russia "regrets" that Iran is absent as a partner in the troika format talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Moscow Russia China Tehran Same United States

Recent Stories

IOC to probe Belarus officials over athlete's forc ..

IOC to probe Belarus officials over athlete's forced flight

2 minutes ago
 'Only human': Japan's LGBTQ community lauds more o ..

'Only human': Japan's LGBTQ community lauds more open Olympics

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 398648 cusecs water

IRSA releases 398648 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC, Fertiglobe partner to sell UAE’s first bl ..

ADNOC, Fertiglobe partner to sell UAE’s first blue ammonia to Japan’s Itochu

15 minutes ago
 Farrukh highlights ulema's role in looming hybrid ..

Farrukh highlights ulema's role in looming hybrid war

2 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.89 a barrel M ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.89 a barrel Monday

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.