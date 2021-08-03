Moscow Regrets Iran Unable to Join Afghanistan Troika Talks Due to Disagreements With US

Moscow regrets that Iran is not able to join extended troika format talks on Afghanistan (with Russia, China, the US and Pakistan) due to Tehran-Washington disagreements, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Moscow regrets that Iran is not able to join extended troika format talks on Afghanistan (with Russia, China, the US and Pakistan) due to Tehran-Washington disagreements, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday.

"I personally believe that Pakistan and Iran are generally the most important and influential states in the context of the Afghan settlement and initially, when the extended troika (Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan) was created, we believed that Iran will become its fifth member.

But due to the current state of affairs in Iranian-American relations, known to everyone, the Iranians, for political and ideological reasons, are not yet ready to sit at the same table with the Americans and resolve any issues," Kabulov said at a round table discussion, hosted by the Gorchakov Fund.

The Russian diplomat added making such decisions is Tehran's right but Russia "regrets" that Iran is absent as a partner in the troika format talks.