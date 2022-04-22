(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow regrets the decision of the Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Russia's states as a permanent observer, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Moscow regrets the decision of the Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Russia's states as a permanent observer, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On April 21, the Permanent Council of the OAS adopted a resolution on the suspension of Russia's status as a permanent observer to the Organization of American States (OAS).

The reason is the situation around Ukraine. We regret this decision," the ministry said in a statement.