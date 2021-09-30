UrduPoint.com

Moscow Regrets Prague's Politicized Decisions On Dukovany NPP

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Regrets Prague's Politicized Decisions on Dukovany NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Moscow regrets that a politicized approach prevailed in Prague forcing it to ban Russian companies from construction of a new unit of the Czech Dukovany nuclear power plant, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

On Monday, Czech President Milos Zeman signed the so-called low-carbon law barring Russian and Chinese firms from taking part in the construction and servicing of the new power unit of the NPP in the country's south-east.

"It is regrettable that a politicized approach prevailed in Prague, contrary to the economic logic and to the detriment of the Czech business," Zaytsev said at a briefing.

