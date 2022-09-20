UrduPoint.com

Moscow Regrets Russian-Portuguese Relations Suspended, Hopes For Improvement - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Moscow Regrets Russian-Portuguese Relations Suspended, Hopes for Improvement - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Moscow regrets that the Russian-Portuguese are currently suspended and hopes that the situation will improve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As for the Russian-Portuguese relations, they have been diverse and mutually beneficial for many years, even centuries.

Now, for well-known reasons, bilateral political and economic dialogue and cooperation have been suspended. We regret this and are confident that the situation will eventually improve," Putin said at the ceremony of presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors.

The relations between Russia and New Zealand cannot be considered to be satisfactory, the president added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin New Zealand

Recent Stories

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

3 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

6 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.