Moscow Regrets Russian-Portuguese Relations Suspended, Hopes for Improvement - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Moscow regrets that the Russian-Portuguese are currently suspended and hopes that the situation will improve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As for the Russian-Portuguese relations, they have been diverse and mutually beneficial for many years, even centuries.

Now, for well-known reasons, bilateral political and economic dialogue and cooperation have been suspended. We regret this and are confident that the situation will eventually improve," Putin said at the ceremony of presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors.

The relations between Russia and New Zealand cannot be considered to be satisfactory, the president added.