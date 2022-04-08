UrduPoint.com

Moscow Regrets Suspension Of Russia In UNHRC, Continues To Defend Its Interests - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky news that Moscow regretted the suspension of Russia's work in the UN Human Rights Council, Russia will continue to defend its interests and clarify its position.

"We are sorry about that," he said. "(We) will continue to defend our interests using all possible legal means."

