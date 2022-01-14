Moscow Regrets That EU Destroyed, Cemented All Mechanisms of Interaction With Russia

Russia regrets that the EU has destroyed and cemented all the mechanisms of interaction with Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia regrets that the EU has destroyed and cemented all the mechanisms of interaction with Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We regret that the European Union seven and half years ago destroyed all the mechanisms, including the mechanisms within which the practical aspects of ensuring security were discussed.

And now, when we turned to the US and NATO, with NATO, at least, we still have the Russia-NATO Council on paper, and no one destroyed the fundamental act. With the European Union, all channels of communication are cemented by our European colleagues," Lavrov told reporters.