Moscow Regrets US Moves To Disrupt Syrian Humanitarian Crisis Resolving

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Moscow Regrets US Moves to Disrupt Syrian Humanitarian Crisis Resolving

Russia regrets Washington's attempts to disrupt Syria's humanitarian crisis resolving, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russia regrets Washington's attempts to disrupt Syria's humanitarian crisis resolving, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

His comment came soon after the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation accused Washington of disrupting the resettlement of refugees from Syria's Rukban camp, located in the US-controlled area.

Under Damascus-confirmed UN plan, the refugees should be freed in groups comprised of 2,000-2,500 people each, in five-day cycles. However, only 336 Syrians instead of the planned 2,000 were taken to Jleb checkpoint on September 29.

"We regret that the pressing humanitarian problem cannot be resolved, to a great extent due to the fact that Washington's agenda differs dramatically from ours and in fact does not envision normalization in Syria," Ryabkov told reporters.

