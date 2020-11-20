Moscow Regrets US' North Korea-Related Sanctions on 2 Russian Companies - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow regrets US secondary sanctions against two Russian companies, Washington has not shown any proof of the companies allegedly using labor of North Koreans, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Moscow regrets US secondary sanctions against two Russian companies, Washington has not shown any proof of the companies allegedly using labor of North Koreans, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Yet another decision of the US to impose sanctions on two Russian companies who are allegedly getting work for North Korean workers in our country is cause for regret. Just like earlier, Americans provide no proof, just their suspicions, and ask to trust them. Russia is once again accused of 'sins,' in breaching of the UNSC resolutions," spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, the United States is using such measures to distract attention fro its own destructive behavior, such as unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.