Moscow Regrets Von Der Leyen Prefers To Escalate Tensions - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Moscow Regrets Von Der Leyen Prefers to Escalate Tensions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Moscow regrets that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prefers to escalate tension by making provocative statements against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, which was criticized by a number of members of the European Parliament for the situation with rising prices for electricity and gas in EU countries amid a crisis with energy supplies from Russia, offered to send electricity bills to Moscow.

"It is regrettable that instead of caring about the internal development of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen and the members of the European Commission she leads continue to follow the path of provocations and escalating tensions in relations with neighboring countries," Zakharova said, commenting on the politician's latest statements.

"The statement by the head of the European Commission that Russia has unleashed a 'war' against the economy, energy and 'values' of the EU is another bid for leadership among European politicians competing in the bitingness of militant statements against our country," she stressed.

