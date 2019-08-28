UrduPoint.com
Moscow Regrets Washington's Introduction Of 2nd Package Of Skripal Case-Related Sanctions

Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:44 PM

Moscow Regrets Washington's Introduction of 2nd Package of Skripal Case-Related Sanctions

Moscow regrets that the United States introduced a second package of sanctions against Russia because of the Skripal case, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Moscow regrets that the United States introduced a second package of sanctions against Russia because of the Skripal case, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We received many questions asking us to comment on the regular anti-Russian sanctions...

This decision, which Washington announced in early August, causes nothing but regret. It is sad that the remnants of the former Russian-American partnership are... sacrificed in the US to internal political pre-election circumstances. This time under the pretext that Russia allegedly used chemical weapons in Salisbury," Zakharova said.

