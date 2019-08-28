Moscow regrets that the United States introduced a second package of sanctions against Russia because of the Skripal case, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

"We received many questions asking us to comment on the regular anti-Russian sanctions...

This decision, which Washington announced in early August, causes nothing but regret. It is sad that the remnants of the former Russian-American partnership are... sacrificed in the US to internal political pre-election circumstances. This time under the pretext that Russia allegedly used chemical weapons in Salisbury," Zakharova said.