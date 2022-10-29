UrduPoint.com

Moscow Regularly Informs UN On Failure To Implement Part Of Grain Deal - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Moscow Regularly Informs UN on Failure to Implement Part of Grain Deal - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia continues to inform the UN Secretariat about the failure to fulfill the second part of the Istanbul grain deal on a regular basis, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier this week that commercial structures were involved in the Black Sea initiative, particularly in what concerns the sale of Russian fertilizers.

"I would like to remind you that the deal is a package deal - this is exactly what the UN Secretary General proposed. As for the 'Russian authorities', through our permanent mission to the UN in New York, they regularly inform the secretariat of the organization about the failure to comply with the second part of it (the grain deal), concerning Russian grain and fertilizers," Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Friday, commenting on Dujarric's remarks.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

The initiative consists of two package documents.

The first one, a memorandum, stipulates the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine.

Moscow has pointed out that the first memorandum of the grain initiative is not working. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.

Earlier in October, UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said that the grain deal was likely to be extended and, possibly, expanded.

According to Putin, if it becomes known that the grain supply corridors are used by Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks, the grain deal might be revised.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Russia had requested the UN Secretariat to provide statistics on the final recipients of the grain exported from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Sale Vladimir Putin Istanbul New York July October Market From

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

2 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

2 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

2 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

2 hours ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.