Moscow Reinstates Stay-at-Home Order for Risk Groups, Boosts Telework as COVID-19 Resurges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Amid a COVID-19 resurgence in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday issued a stay-at-home order for senior Muscovites and people with chronic diseases, appealed to employers to return more people to remote work and urged against abandoning masks.

The city authorities, at the same time, will not suspend free public transport cards for people older than 65, as was the case in the spring. Sobyanin also asked the police to abstain from fining senior citizens for breaching the stay-at-home rule.

"Elderly Muscovites understand the gravity of the situation.

Therefore, I hope that their use of public transport will significantly decrease," the mayor explained.

He, however, urged Muscovites against abandoning masks in public transport and stores, threatening fines and warning that shops can turn away those defying this requirement.

In addition, the mayor reiterated his call on all companies to switch to telecommuting whenever possible, "while not harming the main working processes and consumer interests."

The mayor's office, in particular, will put 30 percent of staff on telework starting September 28.