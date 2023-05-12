UrduPoint.com

Moscow Rejects Accusations Of Turkish Presidential Candidate Kilicdaroglu - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Rejects Accusations of Turkish Presidential Candidate Kilicdaroglu - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Moscow does not interfere in the domestic affairs and elections of other states, if Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has a different opinion, then he was misinformed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter that Russia is behind "conspiracies, Deep Fake content and recordings" that have been recently uncovered, and Moscow "should keep its hands away from Turkey after May 15."

"We strongly reject such statements, we officially declare that there can be no question of any intervention.

And if someone provided Mr. Kilicdaroglu with such information, then they are liars," Peskov said.

Moscow values the bilateral relations with Ankara because it takes a very responsible, sovereign and thoughtful position, the official added.

"We value our bilateral relations with the Republic of Turkey very, very much, because the Republic of Turkey has so far taken a very responsible, sovereign and thoughtful position on a whole range of regional and global problems that we face," the spokesman said, adding that Moscow would never do anything to harm its partner.

