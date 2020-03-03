Moscow Rejects Accusations of UN Commission on Actions in Idlib - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Moscow rejects accusations of a UN commission regarding Russia's actions in Idlib as the commission cannot know the situation on the ground, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic published a new report on the situation in the period between July 2019 and January 2020. The report speaks of the deaths of local residents.

"We strongly reject all such accusations.

In fact, they were made literally one or two days after terrorists in Idlib began their offensive on the Syrian forces. Obviously, no commission could have received factual information about what was happening on the ground," Peskov said, when asked about the commission's accusations of non-discriminatory strikes.

"There is nothing [in the report] about the actions of terrorist groups, which makes any statements of the commission one-sided, at the very least," he said.