Moscow Rejects Allegations Of Russia's Involvement In Nord Stream Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Rejects Allegations of Russia's Involvement in Nord Stream Incidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russian is not involved in the Nord Stream incidents and has never announced its alleged unwillingness to supply energy resources to Europe despite Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"May I ask when exactly Russia has wanted to stop supplying energy resources to Europe? When have we decided to no longer want to supply energy resources to our Western so-called partners?" Zakharova said, commenting on statements about Russia's alleged involvement in the Nord Stream incidents and its unwillingness to deliver gas to Europe.

According to the spokeswoman, Moscow has always been a reliable supplier of energy.

"During all these decades, no matter what, despite the Cold War, despite fierce outbursts of hatred against us, despite the sanctions pressure, despite the hybrid war and all sorts of other nasty things directed against our country, no one at any level has ever said that we will not supply our energy resources to European citizens. This has never happened before," she added.

