Moscow Rejects Allegations That Security Proposals Aim to Restore Zones of Influence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Moscow rejects claims that Russia is trying to restore zones of influence in the world with its security guarantees proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"I think it is clear to anyone, even to non-experts, that the NATO expansion project is connected with two geopolitical tasks. The first is precisely the establishment of a zone of influence and its expansion. The second is the search for an enemy. And in order to somehow justify this, they attribute intentions to restore zones of influence to us. In fact, they themselves seek to establish and expand such zones as much as possible," the diplomat said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"So, for example, representatives of NATO and the EU regularly make statements to which regions Russia, and now China 'should not be allowed in.' This was said in relation to Afghanistan immediately after the withdrawal of US forces and its allies from there. This is also said in relation to the Western Balkans, although from the point of view of common sense it is completely incomprehensible why Russia's historically good-neighborly relations with the countries of this region can pose a threat to someone. On the contrary, this is an additional factor of stability and security," he said.