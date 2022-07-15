Moscow Rejects Attempts to Attribute Pause in '5+2' Transnistria Talks to Ukraine Conflict

Moscow rejects attempts to attribute the pause in the work of the "5+2" negotiation format on Transnistria to Russia's actions in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Moscow rejects attempts to attribute the pause in the work of the "5+2" negotiation format on Transnistria to Russia's actions in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Attempts are being made to attribute the pause in the work of the '5+2' multilateral negotiation format to Russia's actions in Ukraine. We strongly reject such an interpretation," the ministry's said.

It noted that the problems that slowed down the work of the format had begun a long time ago.

"It is enough to recall the '5+2' meeting in Bratislava in October 2019, when, the position of the Moldovan side disrupted the signing of a protocol, which could advance the settlement process on a number of issues. The growing differences in the positions of Chisinau and Tiraspol on all major issues did not allow to hold a single meeting of the format since then," the ministry recalled.

It emphasized that the recent trip to the region by the OSCE delegation, the coordinator of the "5+2" format, did not bring a breakthrough, but only confirmed the lack of an intermediary resource in the activities of the Polish Chairmanship-in-Office of the OSCE.

"One gets the impression that instead of looking for compromises on topical issues of settlement, the Polish OSCE chairmanship is increasingly slipping into the role of an extra in this process," the ministry added.

Moscow hopes for positive progress in the direction of the Transnistrian settlement, the ministry concluded.