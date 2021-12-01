UrduPoint.com

Moscow rejects Kiev's claims that Ukrainians are oppressed in Russia and Ukrainian organizations are being shut down, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"This is a lie, this is a made-up story.

Not only is it made up, it is also hypocritical and cynical," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that 1% of the Russian population considers Ukrainian as their native language.

"So, despite this, today in Russia all the conditions have been created for this national minority to preserve its identity," Zakharova said.

