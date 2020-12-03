(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Moscow rejects NATO's accusations of violating Moldova's sovereignty, the Russian military contingent is deployed in Transnistria legally, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers that Russia violated the territorial integrity of Moldova by the fact that there are Russian troops in Transnistria.

"The presence of the Russian military contingent in the region, which is part of the joint peacekeeping forces deployed there to ensure protection of warehouses in the village of Cobasna, is carried out legally.

For 28 years of its existence, the peacekeeping operation on the Dniester has proved its effectiveness, reliably ensuring peace and stability in region. After all, I think, NATO could study all documents in this regard," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia is committed to strict fulfillment by its military contingent of the mandate and tasks of the peacekeeping operation. We proceed from the fact that this is the issue of bilateral Russian-Moldovan relations," she added.