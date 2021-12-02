UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:47 PM

Moscow Rejects Transformation of Neighboring Countries Into Military Foothold - Lavrov

Moscow categorically rejects the transformation of Russia-bordering countries into a military foothold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Moscow categorically rejects the transformation of Russia-bordering countries into a military foothold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The transformation of our neighboring countries into a foothold for confrontation with Russia, the deployment of NATO forces in the immediate vicinity of strategically important areas for our security is categorically unacceptable," Lavrov said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

More Stories From World

