Moscow Rejects Transformation of Neighboring Countries Into Military Foothold - Lavrov

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Moscow categorically rejects the transformation of Russia-bordering countries into a military foothold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The transformation of our neighboring countries into a foothold for confrontation with Russia, the deployment of NATO forces in the immediate vicinity of strategically important areas for our security is categorically unacceptable," Lavrov said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.