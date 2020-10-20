Moscow Rejects US Accusations of Cyberattacks - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Moscow rejects US allegations of Russian special services being involved in cyberattacks, the accusations have not been substantiated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"As per usual, there was no proof," Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the ministry, said.

"We strongly reject such fakes.

Russian state agencies have nothing to do with malicious activity on the internet, which is what Washington is trying to make it look like," Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, this could be an attempt by "russophobic forces in the United States" to draw attention once again to the issue of the alleged Russian threat "at the height of the presidential campaign."