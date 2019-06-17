UrduPoint.com
Moscow Rejects US Claims Of Russia Violating Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected on Monday Washington's claims that Russia was violating the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) as groundless

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected on Monday Washington's claims that Russia was violating the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) as groundless.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency released last Thursday a statement claiming that Russia had conducted nuclear weapons tests that had created "nuclear yield." No information proving the allegations was provided.

"The United States continues putting forward groundless claims, accusing Russia of violating the CTBT, This time, these accusations were outlined in the statement that the US Defense Intelligence Agency released on June 13. We will stress once again that all such accusations are absolutely baseless. They cannot be qualified as anything but Washington's attempt to cover up its steps toward leaving the CTBT and resuming full-scale nuclear tests," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

