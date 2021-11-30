UrduPoint.com

Moscow Rejects US Claims On Religious Persecution In Russia, Pledges Retaliation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

Moscow Rejects US Claims on Religious Persecution in Russia, Pledges Retaliation

There is no religious persecution in Russia, the foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large, Gennady Askaldovich, told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the recent remark by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on religious freedoms in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) There is no religious persecution in Russia, the foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large, Gennady Askaldovich, told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the recent remark by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on religious freedoms in Russia.

Earlier in November, Blinken said that he designated countries, including Russia, China and Iran for engaging in or tolerating violations of religious freedom.

"I am outraged by the forceful American wording 'egregious violations of religious freedom.

' I have to repeat again and again that there is no persecution on religious grounds in Russia, there are no prisoners who, even at a stretch, could be ranked as 'prisoners of conscience.' Let me remind you that in Russian justice the punishment is determined depending on the fact and severity of an administrative violation and a criminal offense," the diplomat said.

The new unfriendly attack by the United States will not go unnoticed, he said, adding that Moscow will expose Washington's desire to use religion to realize foreign policy ambitions.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Moscow Russia China Washington United States November Criminals

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question a ..

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question about “good news”

6 minutes ago
 Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wed ..

Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wednesday - Official

4 minutes ago
 First Omicron case detected in Japan

First Omicron case detected in Japan

4 minutes ago
 Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

4 minutes ago
 Japan Confirms First COVID-19 Patient With Omicron ..

Japan Confirms First COVID-19 Patient With Omicron Variant - Reports

4 minutes ago
 SC turns down KP govt’s plea to seek change in s ..

SC turns down KP govt’s plea to seek change in schedule of local bodies’ ele ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.