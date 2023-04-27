UrduPoint.com

Moscow Rejects US Embassy Request For Consular Access To Journalist Gershkovich On May 11

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Rejects US Embassy Request for Consular Access to Journalist Gershkovich on May 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Moscow has rejected the US Embassy's request for consular access to The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was recently detained in Russia on espionage charges, on May 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

A diplomatic source told journalists on Sunday that US journalists working in Russia are set to face the repercussions of their country's decision not to issue visas to the Russian journalists who were supposed to travel to New York to cover the end of Moscow's presidency in the UN Security Council.

"In this regard, the US Embassy has been informed that its request for consular access on May 11 of this year, to US citizen Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on charges of espionage activities, is being rejected," the ministry said in a statement.

Other possible countermeasures, of which the US side will be duly notified, are being worked out now, the ministry added.

