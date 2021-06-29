The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called Warsaw's claims that Russia was behind the cyberattacks targeting Poland unfounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called Warsaw's claims that Russia was behind the cyberattacks targeting Poland unfounded.

On June 9, Polish chancellery chief Michal Dworczyk said that his email and social networks had been hacked. At the same time, he added that no secret information had been stolen. The country later said that the cyberattack was large-scale.

On June 18, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Polish deputy prime minister and the Law and Justice party chairman, said that the cyberattack was carried out from Russia.

"Groundless accusations against Russia, in this case, an alleged 'large-scale cyberattack' on Polish politicians, alas, in Warsaw itself are taken for granted," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

The West has constantly alleged that Russia is conducting cyberwarfare operations to destabilize the Western countries, despite Moscow's consistent denial.