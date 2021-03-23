Moscow Rejects Western Attempts to Present Russia, China as 'Vaccine Diplomacy' Rogues

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow rejects Western attempts to portray Russia and China as "vaccine diplomacy" rogues as this has nothing to do with reality.

Speaking at a Tuesday press conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Lavrov said that since the very start of the pandemic, Russia and China have demonstrated exemplary openness and mutual assistance in the fight against the coronavirus.

"I would like to emphasize what [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin noted yesterday when holding a meeting on the production and distribution of vaccines, he clearly spoke in favor of everyone being guided by considerations of humanity in these matters, the interests of saving lives, and not geopolitical considerations and commercial approaches to overcoming competition," Lavrov said.

"It is absolutely necessary for everyone to remember this, including our partners in the West, who are trying to present Russia and China as some kind of rogues in the so-called 'vaccine diplomacy' field. This is absolutely not true," Lavrov stressed on Tuesday.