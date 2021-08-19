UrduPoint.com

Moscow Rejects Western Media Accusations Of Harassment Of UK Journalists - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow rejects all accusations by Western media of harassment against UK journalists, this is a natural response to London's actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Russia did not extend the visa for BBC correspondent in Moscow Sarah Rainsford as a response to the actions of the UK, which discriminates against the Russian media. The journalist will have to leave before August 31.

"In this situation, it will not work to turn this story upside down and make it feel like it is about some kind of persecution of British journalists in Russia.

No, it's not like that. This is a response to the two-year persecution by the British side of Russian journalists who work or have worked in the UK. They were not issued visas, they were forced to leave the country without issuing the appropriate documents, without any motive," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We keep our promise: we promised to answer, and we did," the spokeswoman dded.

As soon as Russian correspondents begin to receive UK visas, their visas will be extended, Sarah can apply for a Russian visa at Russian foreign missions.

"There will be no obstacles," Zakharova promised.

