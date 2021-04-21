MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia rejects Western objections against its defense cooperation with Myanmar, since there are no international restrictions on arms deliveries to the Southeast Asian country, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the slurs about illegitimacy of our bilateral defense cooperation with Myanmar, I must remind you that there is no international sanctions regime in force against this country that would restrict military contacts and arms deliveries. Similar media statements are a pure propaganda stunt. Interestingly, some of the capitals issuing such statements do not halt military supplies to other nations in an active phase of conflicts," Ilyichev said.