Moscow Rejects West's Demands That Russia Pulls Out Troops Ahead Of Talks With Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Russia does not accept the preconditions for the start of negotiations on Ukraine, including the demand that Russia withdraws its troops, the dialogue should take into account the situation "on the ground," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday

"Such conditions are unacceptable.

Our president has repeatedly said that we are ready for negotiations, but these negotiations, of course, must take into account the situation on the ground," Grushko said.

