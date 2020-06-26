UrduPoint.com
Moscow Reminds Kiev Of Russians' Legal Right To Vote Abroad - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Moscow reminded Kiev that Russian citizens residing abroad, including those in Ukraine, in Donbas, have the right to vote on constitutional amendments, Russians have a legal right to express their will, a source told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was dissatisfied with the vote on Russian constitution in Crimea. Ukraine urged its international partners to condemn the organization of voting in Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including by increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Participation in the vote on constitutional amendments is the legal constitutional right of all Russian citizens, including those who live in Russia's Crimea, as well as those Russian citizens who live abroad ” it does not matter where, including in Ukraine, and in Donbas, which is part of it," the source said, commenting on Kiev's statement.

"We can not forbid Russian citizens to exercise their legal right. This is a general international principle that all countries, including Ukraine, adhere to, because Ukrainian citizens who are abroad also take part in all nationwide voting, elections, referendums and so on. This also applies to Ukrainians who live in Russia. We do not limit this right of Ukrainian citizens who live in Russia. Therefore, Russian citizens cannot be limited as well," he stressed.

