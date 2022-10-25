UrduPoint.com

Moscow Renovation Program Going Ahead Despite UK Sanctions - Official

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Moscow authorities will press ahead with the renovation program after the recent UK sanctions forced British architecture and engineering firms out of Russia, the head of the city's construction department said Tuesday.

"We have been holding international competitions on renovation. Their Russian colleagues picked up some (of the projects). The sanctions will not affect conceptual realization and the timeline," Rafik Zagrutdinov told reporters.

The UK banned provision of architecture and engineering advisory services to Russia in late September in response to the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions voting to join Russia.

The UK government said Russia imported 77% of these services from G7 nations.

The sanctions will affect such British design bureaus as C&S Architects, Zaha Hadid and Architects of Invention who were among 39 winners of Moscow renovation bids in late 2021. The renovation has been underway since 2017.

