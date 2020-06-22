UrduPoint.com
Moscow Reports 20 New Coronavirus-Related Fatalities, City's Total Death Toll At 3,617

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:40 AM

Moscow Reports 20 New Coronavirus-Related Fatalities, City's Total Death Toll at 3,617

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Russian capital registered 20 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Moscow's total coronavirus death toll has surpassed 3,600 according to the latest data from the Moscow COVID-19 Response Center.

"In Moscow, 20 patients died, all of them with confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and positive coronavirus tests," the center said in a Sunday update.

On Saturday, 32 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered in the Russian capital. Moscow's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 3,617.

According to Sunday data from the national coronavirus response center, Russia registered 7,728 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 968 of them in Moscow.

