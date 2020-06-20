Moscow Reports 2,115 More Patients Recovered From COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

UrduPoint.com
Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Another 2,115 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the city to over 134,000, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow.

In the last 24 hours, 2,115 more people recovered after treatment. The total number of the recovered has increased to 134,549," Rakova said.

According to the deputy mayor, recovered people in Moscow are offered to become plasma donors.

