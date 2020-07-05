UrduPoint.com
Moscow Reports 24 New Coronavirus-Related Fatalities - Response Center

Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Health authorities in the Russian capital city of Moscow have detected 24 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day, which took the cumulative death toll to 3,953, the Russian COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on Saturday.

On Friday, 25 people died in Moscow due to COVID-19.

"In Moscow, 24 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronvirus test results died," the center said in an update.

