Moscow Reports 24 New Coronavirus-Related Fatalities - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Health authorities in the Russian capital city of Moscow have detected 24 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day, which took the cumulative death toll to 3,953, the Russian COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on Saturday.

On Friday, 25 people died in Moscow due to COVID-19.

"In Moscow, 24 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronvirus test results died," the center said in an update.