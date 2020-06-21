UrduPoint.com
Moscow Reports 32 New COVID-19 Fatalities As Death Toll Reaches 3,597

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moscow Reports 32 New COVID-19 Fatalities as Death Toll Reaches 3,597

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the Russian capital has increased by 32 over the past day, taking the cumulative death toll to 3,597, Moscow COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 32 patients died, all of them with confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and positive coronavirus tests," the center said.

The previous update on Friday stated 34 coronavirus fatalities recorded per one day.

