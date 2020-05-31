Moscow Reports 69 New COVID-19 Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Moscow saw 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the past day, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,477, the city's coronavirus response center said Saturday.

"Another 69 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the statement read.

Seventy-eight COVID-19 patients died in the Russian capital, the country's epicenter of the outbreak, in the previous day.